NorthEast United FC sign Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov

Indian Super League (ISL) club NorthEast United FC have solidified their backline with the signing of Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov.

The defender, who has appeared for four different clubs in the Vysshaya Liga — the top-flight league of Tajikistan — will embark on his first stint outside his home country.

Kholmurodov began his professional career at Regar-Tadaz Tursunzoda and then signed for Kuktosh FC, FC Dushanbe, and Faykand Vose in a span of two seasons.

“From the rugged mountains of Tajikistan to the Highlands of Northeast. The rugged defender, Alisher Kholmurodov is now a Highlander,” the NorthEast United FC announced the signing in a tweet.

The 26-year-old, who plays as a centre-back, is known for his versatility across the backline and can also play as a full-back and a central defensive midfielder.

Having made 39 appearances across two seasons in the Vysshaya Liga, the defender will join the likes of Aaron Evans, Romain Philippoteaux, Kule Mbombo, Wilmar Gil, and Joseba Beitia in the foreign contingent at NorthEast United FC.

Kholmurodov will look to hit the ground running with his new team in their Super Cup campaign that is scheduled to take place in Kerala on April 4.

