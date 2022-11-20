Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday inaugurated the new, state-of-the-art complex of the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Assam’s Silchar.

The newly-opened institute is the first such centre in the Northeast on Unani medicine — a traditional medicinal practice among the Ayush systems.

The new complex spread over an area of 3.5 acres has been built with an investment of Rs 48 crore. The complex was developed by the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) – a government of India enterprise.

It was handed over to the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people after the proven results of benefiting lakhs of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. The effectiveness of the Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact, and that’s why we are working on a medical system where the best of contemporary medicines can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush.”

He added that Unani is one of the most celebrated traditional medicines, not only in India but in other countries as well.

“It is a matter of great pride that this state-of-the-art institute on Unani medicine is now functional from Silchar to help people avail effective treatment and regain quality of life,” Sonowal said.

The institute will provide a wide range of patient care services along with conducting research on different aspects of Unani medicine, and on diseases that are more prevalent in the Northeast, especially in Assam.

The centre is also equipped to screen patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiac, pulmonary, stroke, cancer and diabetes.

With special focus on children, the centre will also conduct health check-ups for school children and provide effective treatment to those found to be in distress, officials said.

