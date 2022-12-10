On the same day as India assumed presidency of G20 on December 1, the 23rd Hornbill Festival 2022 also began. It is one of the flagship events of northeast India. It takes place at Naga Heritage Village Kisama in Nagaland.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar graced the inaugural function of the festival as the Chief Guest.

Now, it has been more than 20 years that the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland has welcomed visitors from around the world.

In 10 days festival, a visitor gets the opportunity to view all the Naga tribes, their culture and distinctiveness in one place.

India plans to showcase Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival during the G20.

Hornbill Festival of Nagaland is also popularly known as the ‘Festival of Festivals’ and showcases Nagaland’s rich culture.

It is organised by the government of Nagaland, mainly to encourage inter-tribal interaction and to promote the cultural heritage of Nagaland.

This year, in the 10-day festival, more than 130 stalls are set up in Kisama wherein, 100 stalls are taken up by the Micro Small & Medium Enterprises and 32 are temporary stalls.

The daily cultural events include activities such as music festivals, photo fest, fashion shows, adventure sports, night carnivals among various other programmes, reported a leading media outlet.

The G20 chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla described it as an opportunity to showcase India’s rich and diverse cultural landscape.

The Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Alan Gemmel, and Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrel AO also attended the inaugural program as honoured Guests.

In adherence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation to not limit G20 to major urban cities and to use the opportunity to display India’s rich and diverse cultural landscape, Shringla is reaching out to various states to identify opportunities to showcase the country’s cultural heritage through G20 events.

India will be hosting over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities as the country assumes the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to connect all districts and blocks with G20 so that the message will reach to masses through Jan Bhagidari initiatives.

“Jan Bhagidari” refers to the participation of people in governance at the local level.

The government of any country can stand on its feet only when the people of the nation consider themselves to be indispensable organs of it. Hence the involvement of people in governance at all levels is of utmost importance, a media outlet reported.

The G-20 declaration, which predominantly echoed Indian ideas, vowed to push for global macroeconomic stability by giving nations, particularly disadvantaged ones, a platform to improve their financial resilience.

According to leading daily, as part of the government’s initiative to showcase the ‘One District One Product’ initiative, G20 delegates will be gifted with local products, it is learnt.

This will mean products renowned in those particular regions and districts will be promoted during those G20 meetings.

The plans include involving the youth through events such as quiz competitions and talks, cultural programmes and competitions revolving around the G20 summit and its themes.

One idea is to have selfie contests with the G20 logo across India’s iconic monuments, and will be held across social media platforms.

