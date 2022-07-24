Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi visited the Amarnath cave shrine on Sunday where he interacted with the members of J&K Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army.

A defence statement said: “During his visit, Lt Gen Dwivedi commended the security personnel for their selfless service during the recent cloud burst incident.”

At least 16 people were killed while 40 others were injured in flash floods near the cave shrine on July 8.

Timely action taken by the security forces, including the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), helped evacuate over 15,000 pilgrims to safer places during the flash floods.

These teams also retrieved bodies of the deceased from the debris.

