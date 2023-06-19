Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 which is commencing on July 1.

The Amarnath Yatra takes place annually via two routes — southern route through Baltal in Ganderbal and the northern route through Pahalgam in Anantnag.

A defence ministry spokesman said that the Army Commander inspected the arrangements on both the routes where he was briefed on the multi-tiered security arrangements including night domination through night vision devices, snipers, drone systems, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, counter IED equipment, vehicle repair and recovery teams to ensure smooth movement of convoys and synergy with the civil agencies being undertaken to make the Yatra incident free.

He also inspected the arrangements of the BRO, Indian Air Force and teams from the High Altitude Warfare School.

“The road stretch to Holy Cave Shrine is almost clear for induction of pilgrims. In coordination with civil administration, NGOs and other agencies, Army is establishing multiple medical detachments with special arrangements of oxygen cylinders and control rooms at various places along both the routes for humanitarian aid that will be operational round the clock.

“Various civil aviation agencies have been incorporated for providing air travel facilities to the devotees. Army has established helipads at multiple locations for medical emergencies and to cater for other air lift requirements.”

The Army has also established a number of Yatri camps with adequate tentage facility along with special winter clothing arrangements to provide habitat and comfort during the Holy Yatra.

“Based on the experiences of cloud burst during the Amarnath Yatra 2022, civil rescue teams and avalanche rescue teams will also be deployed enroute systematically to mitigate any kind of disaster.”

The Army said that earth movers will also be placed at multiple locations enroute for emergencies. Seamless communication network on both the routes has also been operationalised. SFF detachments will also be overlooking the security of the people.

“An all inclusive approach has been followed to synergize the efforts with all civil agencies including joint training, joint operation, joint exercises and mock drills are being conducted to ensure seamless and successful conduct of the Yatra this year.”

The Army said that the Northern Army Commander appreciated the good work of all agencies and the synergy between them. He complimented them for their proactive action and exhorted them to meet the future challenges.

