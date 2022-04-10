India’s Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

The army commander arrived in Srinagar on a 3-day visit to the Valley.

“Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi was briefed by Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

“The Army Commander also interacted with senior officers of Chinar Corps,” the spokesman said, adding that Lt Gen Dwivedi lauded the strong counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control, and also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding between the DGMOs of both India and Pakistan.

“The Army Commander also visited two formation headquarters engaged in counter militancy operations in the hinterland.

“On being briefed on operational aspects, he complimented them for the conduct of operations with precision while ensuring zero collateral damage,” the spokesman said, adding that he reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-militancy operations.

“He appreciated the efforts at breaking the ‘cycle of violence’ for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir.

“The Army Commander was also appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the (militant) recruitments.”

Lt Gen Dwivedi, on Sunday, also visited 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantt and asked about wellbeing of patients admitted there.

He also interacted with the jawans of CRPF, who have been admitted to the hospital, owing to various operational injuries.

The Army Commander will be visiting forward areas on Monday and would interact with the troops deployed on the LoC, the spokesman said.

20220410-230202