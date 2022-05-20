Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Srinagar on Friday on a three days visit to the Kashmir Valley, the army said.

He would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Valley, an army official said.

The Army Commander, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen A.D.S. Aujla, visited various locations and formations in south Kashmir.

“He was briefed on counter-terrorism grid, development works, and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra,” the official said.

“The Army Commander, during his interaction with the troops over tea, complimented them for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage.”

The army said he was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

The Army Commander arrived at Chinar Corps Headquarters later in the day. He was briefed by Lt Gen Aujla, on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

