INDIA

Northern Army commander reviews security scenario in Kashmir

By NewsWire
Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is on a three day visit to Kashmir Valley from March 10, visited Rashtriya Rifles formations in hinterland to review the overall security scenario, the army said on Friday.

He also visited a Rashtriya Rifles unit conducting counter-terrorist operations.

“He appreciated the recent success in operations where the troops successfully eliminated some hardcore terrorists including Pakistani terrorists with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life. He reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations. He appreciated the efforts at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir,” an army statement said.

On Friday, the Army Commander was briefed by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen D.P. Pandey at the Chinar Corps Headquarters on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

“He interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps. He lauded the strong counter- infiltration grid along the Line of Control. For the hinterland, the Army Commander complimented Chinar Corps for the conduct of just operations. He was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments. The Army Commander also commended Chinar Corps for the various activities being conducted with the citizens in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling,” the army said.

20220311-200604

