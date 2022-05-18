Indian Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri and Poonch districts to review operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, the army said.

The Army Commander, who was accompanied by White Knight Corps commander, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, was briefed in detail on the actions being taken to maintain a “robust posture to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements”.

“He complimented all ranks for their untiring efforts and reiterated the continued need to remain vigilant and alert while operating in the area,” an army official said.

