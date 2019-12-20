Northern Army Commander visits forward areas in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) After the escalation of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation.

Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon, the Northern Army Commander visited the snowbound forward areas and lauded the troops for inspiring motivation and selfless service in the toughest terrain and climate conditions.

He had reached the newly-created Union Territory on Friday to take complete stock of the situation as during winters generally there are very less ceasefire violations.

“But the situation is unusual along the LoC,” said a senior Indian Army officer.

Till December 27, a total 3,200 incidents of ceasefire violations cross the LoC were reported compared to 1,629 in 2018.

In December, so far, 330 incidents have been reported which also double compared to last year’s 175.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations.

In August, a total 307 incidents were reported, while in September, 292 incidents were registered.

In October the figure was 351 and in November it was 304.

–IANS

sk/ksk/