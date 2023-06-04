General officer commander in chief (GOC-in-C) of the Army’s northern command, Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited forward and isolated posts in Ladakh’s Kargil sector to review operational preparedness.

A defence ministry statement said, “He complemented & commended the troops for maintaining high morale.

“He complimented the state of readiness, displaying professionalism to meet the operational challenges in the most inhospitable weather and terrain conditions.”

Further details were awaited.

20230604-100802