Northern Army commander visits LoC in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, a Defence Ministry statement said

He visited the Ace of Spades Division to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

“Lt Gen Dwivedi visited various forward areas in Rajouri, Bhimber Gali and Poonch sectors.

“He was briefed on the security situation by field commanders along the LoC. He reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the army commander interacted with all ranks and appreciated the professionalism and operational response towards the evolving threat matrix.

He “commended all ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population”, the statement said.

