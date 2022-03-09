INDIA

Northern Army commander visits LoC in J&K’s Poonch, Rajouri

By NewsWire
0
0

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday visited forward areas in J&K’s Poonch and Rajouri districts, a Defence Ministry statement said

He visited the Ace of Spades Division to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch sectors.

“Lt Gen Dwivedi visited various forward areas in Rajouri, Bhimber Gali and Poonch sectors.

“He was briefed on the security situation by field commanders along the LoC. He reviewed the development of defence infrastructure and operational preparedness undertaken despite challenging terrain and weather conditions in the region,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the army commander interacted with all ranks and appreciated the professionalism and operational response towards the evolving threat matrix.

He “commended all ranks for their dedication and complimented the soldiers for their relentless efforts in pursuit of peace and stability along with assisting the local population”, the statement said.

20220309-173602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.