Norway's Princess relinquishes royal duties for alternative medicine

Norway’s Princess Martha Louise has relinquished her royal duties for her alternative medicine business with her African-American fiance who is a self-styled shaman, the media reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway said: “The Princess is relinquishing the role as royal patron that has set the framework of her official duties for the Royal House, and will not be representing the Royal House at the present time.

“The organisations previously under her patronage will be offered the patronage of other members of the Royal Family.”

The statement added that in accordance with the wishes of her father, King Harald V, the Princess will keep her title and will also continue to serve as chair of the board of Princess Martha Louise’s Fund.

The only daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, the 51-year old is also a self-described clairvoyant.

He fiance, Durek Verrett, who describes himself as a “6th Generation Shaman”, has claimed to have risen from the dead and to have predicted the 9/11 attacks in the US two years before they took place, the BBC reported.

Verrett has also compared himself to the likes of Albert Einstein and Thomas Edison, claiming they were “geniuses” and “misunderstood”.

On his website, he describes himself as a “visionary for the ‘Now Age'” who “demystifies spirituality”, adding that his work has influenced Hollywood actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev.

The Princess became engaged to Verrett and announced the relationship in a 2019 Instagram post.

Speaking to local reporters following the announcement, King Harald described Verrett as a “a great guy and very funny to be with”.

“He has a lot of humour, and we laugh a lot, even in this difficult time. I think both we and he have gained a greater understanding of what this is about, and we’ve agreed to disagree,” the BBC quoted the King as saying.

