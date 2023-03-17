ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Norwegian Ambassador to India calls ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ ‘incorrectly depicted’

NewsWire
0
0

The Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, has objected to the representation of his country’s child welfare policies in the recently released film ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’.

The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead and is based on the actual case with Sagarika Bhattacharya who was living there with her husband Anup Bhattacharya with two children.

Hans took to his Twitter and pointed out “factual inaccuracies” and said the story is a ‘fictional representation of the case’. He also shared that the cultural differences in the film, which serve as the primary factor in the case, are “completely false.”

Sharing a screenshot of an op-ed article on his Twitter that he wrote for a media house, he tweeted: “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares.”

In the film, it is shown that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed become reasons for taking away the child of Rani’s character by the Child Welfare Services of the country.

20230317-154805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Payal Rohatgi marries Sangram Singh in Agra

    Leonardo DiCaprio donates USD 10 million to support Ukraine

    Dhanush’s first look poster features him in cowboy avatar

    Reena Kapoor wants to begin the New Year on a spiritual...