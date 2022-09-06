INDIA

Not a claimant for PM’s post: Nitish Kumar

NewsWire
0
0

A day after meeting Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury here.

After the meeting, Kumar said that he “was not a claimant for the Prime Minister’s post and had no desire for it.”

“We have discussed that if all the parties, including the Left parties, regional parties in the states, and Congress come together, then it will be a big political formation,” said the chief minister.

Yechury said that this was a positive sign and a good political development in the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on Monday to confer with opposition leaders on making a unified front against the BJP, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Prior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. She along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were also present in the meeting.

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is also scheduled to call on the President Droupadi Murmu and the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

20220906-131804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Cobweb delaying MGNREGA payment needs to be surgically cleared’

    Raveena Tandon to help Mika find his special one on ‘Swayamvar...

    IPL Turning Point: Gaikwad-Conway combo brings Chennai back to winning ways...

    Partly cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K