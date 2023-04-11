INDIA

‘Not a single TN player in CSK squad’, PMK MLA seeks ban on team

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) legislator S.P. Venkateswaran on Tuesday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to ban Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as the team does not have a single player from the state.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the senior PMK leader said that there are many talented players in Tamil Nadu, but the CSK franchise has not accommodated any of them in its 27-member squad.

He also said that CSK is earning huge revenues by using the name of Tamil Nadu, but it has sidelined the Tamil players.

PMK is known for taking up issues that concern Tamils, and the latest statement by Venkateswaran is based on the concern that there are no players from Tamil Nadu in the CSK team.

