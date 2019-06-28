Not afraid of any probe, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, July 3 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said he had done no wrong while in power and hence was not afraid of any probe by the government.

Addressing people in his Kuppam Assembly constituency in his native Chittoor district, the Leader of Opposition said that he did everything possible to address people’s problems and for the development of the state.

“You tell me what wrong I have done,” he asked.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently lost power to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), claimed that the fruits of various efforts made by his government for wealth creation in the state reached the people. “The welfare schemes have also benefitted all sections of the society,” he said.

Naidu said it was because of his efforts that Korean auto major Kia set up its plant in drought-prone district of Anantapur and companies like HCL came to Amaravati.

The YSRCP government last week constituted a cabinet sub-committee to probe the “scams and irregularities” that occurred in various departments during the TDP’s five-year-rule.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the committee to look into serious violations in awarding works and contracts by his predecessor.

The TDP chief asked the party cadres not to be disheartened over being in opposition and continue their struggle to solve people’s problems.

–IANS

ms/vd