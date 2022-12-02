INDIALIFESTYLE

Not aiming for any position, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday that he is not aiming for any position, adding he considers himself a ‘Swayamsevak’.

Maurya said this while responding to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav who had said during a rally that he can provide an opportunity to the BJP leader to become the Chief Minister.

During an interaction with IANS, Maurya said: “I am a Swayamsevak… and a Swayamsevak never aims for any position. Akhilesh Yadav has a greed for positions and that’s why he is making such statements.”

Maurya further said Akhilesh Yadav, being the president of Samajwadi Party and also a former chief minister should sound serious while making any statement.

“I would like to suggest Akhilesh Yadav to spend at least a year at an RSS ‘shakha’… No Swayamsevak of RSS works for any position but to serve the society and the country. I am functioning with a similar mindset and goal too,” he said.

