Controversy erupted at Women’s College in Jamshedpur after some girl students wearing hijab were not allowed to take the exam. There was a ruckus for almost an hour when the college teachers asked them to remove the hijab. The All India Minority Social Welfare Front (AIMSWF) has lodged a protest regarding this issue.

A delegation of the AIMSWF submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Jamshedpur on Monday, demanding action on the issue. The Front’s president Babar Khan said that the Deputy Commissioner has assured him that the matter will be looked into.

The incident took place on June 18. An examination centre has been set up in the Women’s College for the class 12 examination conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council. Some Muslim students of Jamshedpur’s Karim City College had come here wearing a hijab to take the exam.

The teachers posted at the centre asked them to remove the hijab. The girl students said they were prevented from taking the exam for almost half an hour. They were warned by the college administration to come to the examination centre from the next day after taking off the hijab. “This is against the rules of the exam,” the college authorities told them.

A student named Farheen Yasmeen, adamant on appearing for the examination wearing a hijab, complained to the minority organisation.

On Monday also, though there was a possibility of the controversy erupting again, but due to Bharat Bandh the examination was postponed.

Babar Khan said that an attempt is being made to create a Karnataka like controversy in Jharkhand. “Hijab is a right of Muslim women and trying to stop it is illegal. Our organisation has demanded immediate action from the district administration on this. In the absence of any action, the path of agitation will be adopted,” he added.

