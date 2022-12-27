INDIA

Not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra, asserts Bommai

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on tuesday categorically stated that not even an inch of the state’s territory will be ceded to Maharashtra.

“The government of Karnataka is fully committed to protecting every bit of its land,” he declared in response to the resolution adopted by the Maharashtra Assembly on the Belagavi issue.

The two states are locked in a confrontation over Belagavi which has substantial Marathi-speaking population in some pockets. The district which was part of Bombay Presidency was awarded to Karnataka in 1956 as part of the states reorganization process.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly did not have any value and claimed that they are doing such things since their case pending before the Supreme Court is very weak. The resolution of the Karnataka Assembly is very clear and the state is clear in its stand which is Constitutionally and legally valid, he added.

Bommai reiterated that not an inch of land will be ceded to the Maharashtra and Karnataka is confident of getting justice as the states have been organised on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956.

“Since then the people of both states are living cordially. The Maharashtra politicians are known for such tricks as they knew well that their case is very weak. The government of Karnataka is committed to Kannadigas living in the neighboring state. We are right constitutionally and legally,” he said.

20221227-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Does immigration help developing countries?

    Raj CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty (Ld)

    ISRO carries out static test of Gaganyaan rocket’s booster

    Aggressive new BJP buries soft Hindutva of the Vajpayee-Advani era