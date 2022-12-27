Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on tuesday categorically stated that not even an inch of the state’s territory will be ceded to Maharashtra.

“The government of Karnataka is fully committed to protecting every bit of its land,” he declared in response to the resolution adopted by the Maharashtra Assembly on the Belagavi issue.

The two states are locked in a confrontation over Belagavi which has substantial Marathi-speaking population in some pockets. The district which was part of Bombay Presidency was awarded to Karnataka in 1956 as part of the states reorganization process.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the resolution of the Maharashtra Assembly did not have any value and claimed that they are doing such things since their case pending before the Supreme Court is very weak. The resolution of the Karnataka Assembly is very clear and the state is clear in its stand which is Constitutionally and legally valid, he added.

Bommai reiterated that not an inch of land will be ceded to the Maharashtra and Karnataka is confident of getting justice as the states have been organised on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956.

“Since then the people of both states are living cordially. The Maharashtra politicians are known for such tricks as they knew well that their case is very weak. The government of Karnataka is committed to Kannadigas living in the neighboring state. We are right constitutionally and legally,” he said.

