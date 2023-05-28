INDIA

Not aware of RJD tweet on new Parliament building, says Tejashwi Yadav

After the RJD compared the new Parliament building with a coffin, Bihar’s deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that he was not aware of any such tweet.

While interacting with media persons in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav said that he would look into the matter.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on its official Twitter uploaded a photograph of the new Parliament building and compared it with a coffin, which led to a huge outrage from the BJP.

Several BJP leaders like Sushil Modi, Samrat Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal and others condemned the RJD.

