Not compulsory, but people should wear masks as precaution: Goa CM

Anticipating an increase in Covid cases in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that people should wear masks in public places.

“Anticipating an increase in cases we advise the people to wear masks when in public places. It is not compulsory, nobody will be fined, but it is an advisory to protect yourself from the virus,” Sawant said after attending a virtual conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant said that chief ministers were briefed about the Covid status across the world and India.

“Some cities of China are in a complete lockdown. Almost 40-50 crore people are under lockdown there. In Europe some countries have started bringing lockdowns again,” Sawant said.

“Comparatively in India, our situation is better and cases are not rising at a quick rate. Yet chief ministers of five states including Delhi, Karnataka, UP, Haryana, and Meghalaya were allowed to speak and were asked to submit reports on the status there. In somes states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the cases have been rising sA they have been asked to remain alert on testing, tracking, etc,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister conducted a review of infrastructure readiness in the three states, while also urging them to increase testing and tracking efforts.

“Stress was also laid on vaccination and administering of precautionary doses. As of now children of 12 years and upwards can get vaccinated. But now (vaccination of) children of six years and above will be started,” Sawant said.

