In an apparent jibe at the opposition parties including the Congress, NCP and the Samajwadi Party, BJP’s Goa desk in-charge C.T. Ravi on Saturday said that dynasty politics is in danger, and not democracy of India — which is well protected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Citing examples of dynasty politics of Congress, NCP, National Conference, Samajwadi Party, RJD and JD-S he said that some leaders of BJP even do not belong to political families or have any background.

“Is there democracy in Congress? After Nehru, it was Indira Gandhi, then Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka,” Ravi said.

He also targeted the NCP, saying it is ruled by Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.

Ravi said the same pattern is applied by Samajwadi Party, RJD, National Conference and JD-S.

“These people say democracy is in danger. Democracy is not in danger, it is protected by Modi,” He said.

Ravi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari do not belong to any political families but have reached their position by hardwork.

“Democracy is in the DNA of BJP. Thus, common ‘karyakarta’ reaches the topmost post. Tea seller could become Prime Minister. Democracy does not mean dynasty,” he said.

He said that along with dynasty politics, corruption and appeasement policy were also in danger.

