INDIA

Not disclosing name of agent operating in Delhi between BJP/RSS and CPI-M: Cong

NewsWire
0
5

The Congress party in Kerala on Wednesday, the day the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress began in Kannur, said that it know of an agent operating in Delhi who works between the CPI-M and the BJP/RSS leaders.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that the BJP is their principal enemy.

“But the fact of the matter is during daytime Vijayan speaks against the BJP and when darkness falls the agent steps in and gets in touch with BJP/RSS leaders in Delhi and settles issues which are there with the CPI-M and hence one can only laugh when Vijayan speaks against the BJP,” said Satheesan.

He added that the clandestine relationship between the BJP/RSS and the CPI-M had surfaced in Kerala during the 2021 assembly polls.

“A sizeable chunk of the BJP votes went to the CPI-M and as a quid pro quo between these two parties, the probes by the Central agencies in the state and the case against the leaders of the BJP in the unaccounted money case that was registered around election time has been cancelled out due to the influence of the agent. At the moment we are not naming the agent,” said Satheesan.

20220406-205959

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Classes reopen in K’taka amid tension; HC to resume hijab row...

    Chabahar port project not affected by US sanctions: Jaishankar

    Punjab Minister slams Kejriwal for promise to end red tapism

    Survey reveals domestic and international travel preferences of Indian travellers