Refuting all allegations of the investigation of Jahangirpuri communal violence being one sided and only members of one particular community being targetted, the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said the police was not discriminating with anyone.

“During the investigation, if we get evidence against any person, we will take action and arrest them, irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion. We are not discriminating with anyone. The 23 people arrested so far are from both the communities,” the Commissioner averred in a media briefing.

He assured that the communal violence that took place in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area will be thoroughly investigated from all possible angles.

“The case will be probed from all angles and we will ensure that anyone who participated in the violence, whether directly or indirectly, is brought to the book,” the Commissioner said.

He informed that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell has been given the task to do detailed analysis of all the digital evidence and identify the suspects who were involved and initiate a legal action against them.

Notably, the case has been formally transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

“The Crime Branch has formed around 14 teams who will probe the incident from all angles. They have already initiated the investigation from yesterday and we will regularly share the updates during the investigation,” the top Delhi Police official said.

Speaking on the allegiance of accused Ansar with a particular political party, the Commissioner, without mincing any words, said the police goes by the evidence. “We will take appropriate and effective legal action against anyone who is found involved in the incident and our investigation is subject to the scrutiny of the court so there will be no discrimination,” Asthana noted.

He further said that some people through social media are trying to prevent the normalisation of the situation. “We are continuously monitoring the social media and if felt necessary legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation,” said the Commissioner.

Apart from investigation, the Delhi Police have also spoken with over 20 peace committees, i.e., the Aman Committees. “We are ensuring that just because of a handful of anti-social elements, the ordinary citizen should not suffer. We have seen this before also that in such kinds of incidents, only unsocial elements take part, the common man has no relation with such activities,” he said.

