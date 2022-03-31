Sabrina Almeida

The 2022 Oscars will forever belong to Will Smith. Not because he won an Academy Award for his role in ‘King Richard’ but for the slap bestowed on comedian Chris Rock. His tearful acceptance speech was completely mystifying as I had missed the shameful moment… not because it was blacked out on television but since I had left the room. Monday morning all the loose ends were tied up… the bit about protecting Black women, Denzel Washington’s advice about the devil coming to get you when you’re at the top, and the tears… all made sense.

To me Will Smith has always been the affable Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. My older son loved the show which used to come on at around 5pm on weekdays. That was eons ago and I’m thankful for the years in between then and now. I don’t have to explain the physical violence displayed by a favourite actor to the young man who is in his twenties. We teach our children to use their words in a situation. It would have been a difficult conversation to have with a little boy.

But while many celebrities have publicly condemned Smith’s actions, not everyone on the ground agrees with them.

The support for Will Smith’s deplorable behaviour among my friends and volunteer groups was surprising to say the least.

One lady compared Chris Rock to a bully who gets away with it because they use words to hurt people, not physical violence. I don’t condone what Will Smith did but understood what she meant. A friend’s daughter suffered verbal bullying for years. The high school didn’t do anything for lack of “proof” about what was being said.

Another lady said it was natural for a husband to stand up for his wife. Video footage showed Will Smith initially laughing at Rock’s joke about his wife’s shaven head till Jada rolled her eyes. But I believe Smith’s actions would have brought more shame than support for Jada, no?

Will Smith should have chosen a better way to stand up for his wife. Had he used his words (minus the abusive language), like in his acceptance speech, today Chris Rock might have been the subject of public ire instead of him.

Many Indians (and South Asians) might also identify with Will Smith. Righting the wrong with your fists is quite common in the home country. And because we also have an eye-for-an-eye mentality, there were others who felt Chris Rock should have slapped Smith back. If this were an Indian award show, chances are it would have turned into a brawl.

The slap has also sparked a debate on the defense of Black women and drawn attention to their sensitivity about their hair and image. I’m not sure how this translated into a racial issue except for the reference in Will Smith’s acceptance speech. Chris Rock is also Black. Besides, all women are sensitive about their body image.

But a question that lingers is whether Hollywood is now trying to do some damage control after the fact. Was Will Smith not given a standing ovation when he received his Oscar, despite his shocking behaviour? Jim Carrey called the audience spineless, while several columnists wrote about Hollywood’s warped morality. Perhaps, everyone there was in shock and didn’t know how to deal with the situation… Or did they not care? The Academy says he was asked to leave but refused!!!

In the end where we stand on the issue is indicative of our own moral compass. Or ,whether you’re a fan of Rock or Smith? But the truth is we should never condone any type of physical violence. A victim objected to Will Smith’s references to love in his acceptance speech because many abusers always claim to be doing it out of love.

Was Chris Rock out of line? Yes, he was!!! For all the crassness that is condoned in stand-up comedy, poking fun at someone’s disability or medical condition is completely unforgivable.

But unfortunately, his indiscretion has been overshadowed by Will Smith’s violent reaction. So, the aggrieved person has been forgotten in all this… Is Chris Rock going to apologize to Jada Pinkett Smith?

For now he’s maintaining his silence and enjoying the publicity the slap has brought him. Ticket sales for his comedy tour, including the Toronto stop, have surged! Looks like two wrongs have made it right for him!!!