WORLD

Not expecting recession in 2023, says Australian Treasurer

NewsWire
0
0

Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Wednesday that the country is not on track for a recession in 2023 despite the central bank again raising interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday raised interest rates for the ninth meeting in a row to 3.35 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

Making the announcement, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said he expects further increases will be needed to ensure inflation returns to target.

Responding to the move, Chalmers said there were signs inflation has begun to moderate.

“The expectation of the Treasury forecasters is higher interest rates combined with difficult global conditions will slow our economy considerably, but they don’t expect at this point a recession here in Australia,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio.

“There is of course, as the RBA Governor acknowledged in the statement yesterday, the fact that when interest rates go up, people with a mortgage feel it immediately but the impact on the economy takes a little while to flow through.”

Australia’s inflation hit 7.8 per cent in the 12 months to December 2022, the highest it has been since 1990, with housing costs rising 10.7 per cent.

Stephen Jones, the Assistant Treasurer, said that Tuesday’s rate rise should mark the peak of the monetary tightening cycle, warning that households are “doing it tough”.

“We think that inflation has peaked and it is starting to turn around,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.

“So we’re hoping that this is, if not the last, then nearly the last of the interest rate increases.”

20230208-115002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chinese diplomat involved in violence against protesters, says UK MP

    WHO official calls for health, humanitarian principles in resolving Ukraine crisis

    UK & India about to embark on FTA negotiations

    ILT20: Bravo, Najibullah Zadran lead MI Emirates to thrilling victory over...