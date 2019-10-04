Not for others to comment on Kashmir, says India after Xi-Imran meeting

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Two days ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi on Wednesday voiced its pique over Kashmir figuring in talks between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Xi, saying “It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India”.

With preparations complete for the meeting between Xi and Modi in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveeh Kumar, commenting on a report of the talks between Xi and Imran Khan in Beijing on Wednesday, said: “We have seen the report regarding meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir.

“India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India.”

India has maintained that revocation of Article 370 on special status to Kashmir is a wholly internal and sovereign matter and related to the Indian Constitution, and other countries have nothing to do with it. Sources said that Kashmir and Article 370 would not figure in the Xi-Modi talks on October 11-12 in Mahabalipuram, and if Xi wanted to know more about the issue, it would be explained to him.

On Tuesday, sounding a somewhat placatory note after its loud backing of Pakistan’s position on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly and earlier at the UN Security Council, China said that it “calls on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust. This is in line with the interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world”.

China refrained from mentioning the UN Security Council resolution and UN charter, as it had done earlier in its statements on Kashmir.

During Imran Khan’s meeting with Xi in Beijing on Wednesday, the Pakistani PM “thanked the Chinese President and his government for its principled stand on the occupied Kashmir issue”, said a statement.

According to Radio Pakistan, “China has reaffirmed its unwavering support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as on all issues of the country’s core national interest” during the Imran-Xi meeting.

