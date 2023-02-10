After presenting the state Budget and announcing sops for the public, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the schemes announced are part of social security, and not freebies, as he announced old pension scheme (OPS) for almost all the serving and retired employees in the state.

The Chiranjivi Yojna healthcare scheme has been increased to Rs 25 lakh per family and it is for every citizen of the state which will be available in empannelled private hospitals, Gehlot said.

“People understand that this is not for elections,” Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said the aim of the government is to provide social security and that is why LPG cylinder will be provided for Rs 500 which will benefit 76 lakh families.

The children of Covid victims will get government jobs when they attain the age, the CM said.

The state government also announced free electricity of 100 unit to all domestic consumers.

“My focus is on people, not elections,” he said.

The Budget also announced relaxation on other taxes and stamp duty, including relaxation in electricity duty on solar energy from 60 paise per unit to 40 paise per unit. This will also benefit net metering consumers on residential buildings along with other consumers.

One-time tax on four-wheeler diesel vehicle has been reduced by 2 per cent to make it at par with petrol vehicle.

The Budget announced 10 per cent reduction in tax on stage carriage buses running on rural and other routes in Rajasthan, along with exemption of motor vehicle tax on city/urban bus service on new or retrofitted CNG buses.

It announced increase in exemption from 5 per cent to 10 per cent per year on vehicles registered in other states and assigned in Rajasthan.

Requirement of furnishing tax clearance certificate (TCC) every time for transport vehicles in the state will be done away with, he announced.

Facility for e-licence and e-registration certificate will be created which will remove the requirement of the fee of Rs 200 for smart card, the CHief Minister said.

Also, full exemption on interest and penalty on outstanding demand computed till December 31, 2022 along with 50 per cent rexemption on the original demand was also announced, which can be availed till June 30, 2023.

