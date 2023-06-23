Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home Affairs Narottam Mishra on Friday hit out at the Opposition meeting in Bihar saying that it is not a ‘Gathbandhan’ but a ‘Thagbandhan’ meeting.

Mishra said that the heads of each of these political parties do not like each other personally but they are meeting only to corner the BJP. “It’s nothing but a showgame and it will not succeed,” Mishra said.

Talking to media persons in Bhopal, Mishra said that the people of the country have already accepted their leader — Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi was instrumental in bringing together the Opposition leaders from across the country.

“Congress ideology can never be separated from Bihar. If we win Bihar, we will win India,” Kharge said while addressing party workers at the Congress office in Patna, ahead of the joint Opposition meeting.

Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, besides Left parties leaders, D. Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have reached Patna for the opposition meeting.

