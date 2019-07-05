Not given money for liquor, man kills mother in Delhi

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A 26-year-old man has been arrested in north Delhi for allegedly murdering his mother following a quarrel after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, police said on Sunday.

Police said the man slit his mother’s throat in north-west Delhi’s Vijay Nagar area after which he surrendered before the police on Saturday night.

The accused has been identified as Deepak who allegedly slit his mother’s throat with a kitchen knife following a quarrel.

“The accused Deepak surrendered before Model Town police station around 1.25 a.m. and reported that due to some quarrel he slit the throat of his mother Asha Devi. A team rushed to the spot and Devi’s body was recovered. One bloodstained knife along with bloodstained bed sheet, and pillow and the bloodied jeans and T-shirt of Deepak were found at the house. Devi’s body was shifted to BJRM hospital for post-mortem,” said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North west).

A case of murder was registered and Deepak was arrested.

“During investigation, Deepak disclosed that he had demanded money from his mother for liquor however after she refused, a quarrel broke out between the two and he allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife. He also disclosed that he suspected his mother was having an illicit affair,” said Arya.

Police said that Deepak was unemployed while his mother was a househelp. Deepak lived with his mother and younger brother. His brother had gone to a nearby market at the time of the incident.

