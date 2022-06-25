Not having a coach during the 1983 World Cup in England worked to the advantage of the Kapil Dev-led India team as “there was no pressure from anybody”, says India cricket legend Kris Srikkanth, who was a part of historic campaign that saw the country lift its maiden World Cup trophy at Lord’s defeating the mighty West Indies on June 25, 1983.

“A coach should be more of a strategist. One good thing is (back then) we did not have a coach, we did not have anything. PR Man Singh (manager) did not know the ABC of cricket, and that helped a lot. So, one good thing is, there was no pressure from anybody,” Srikkanth, who emerged the highest scorer in the final on both sides scoring 38, said on chennaisuperkings.com on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the historic achievement.

Srikkanth said that contrary to belief, there were very few in the team of 1983 who really exercised the way players of the current generation train, adding that physical fitness is basically a ‘midset’ thing.

“We did not do exercise. Me, as well as Sandeep Patil never exercised in our lives. Some people will go for four rounds and all. Syed Kirmani will do some exercise. I have never seen (Sunil) Gavaskar exercise in my life.

“He will not even do bat tapping before a match. How many runs he has scored. So, all this is a mindset. Some people will exercise individually. Mohinder Amarnath will take care of fitness a little. Even today, I am the laziest fellow. I am 62 years old. Even today me and my wife have a fight. ‘Go do exercise, start walking’, she says. I always say that I am a naturally fit person,” added Srikkanth.

20220625-114804