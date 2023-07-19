With 26 opposition parties coming together under a new banner ‘INDIA’, BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey has claimed that “it is not an India but it is an East India Company which is wanting to rob the country.

“The way the British made an ‘East India Company’ and robbed the country. All corrupt people have made an alliance to loot the country.

“Snakes leave crawlers. The East India Company had looted the country and now they have changed the name India and are trying to loot the country. Hence, they would take the name INDIA or any other names but people of the country will not forgive them,” Chaubey said.

“Few years ago, there was a movie released with the name Special 26. The opposition leaders are trying to repeat the same in the country,” Chaubey said.

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav for returning to Patna early, Chaubey said: “What happened when the groom left the Mandap before marriage. The people of the country will vote for Narendra Modi again.”

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary of BJP’s OBC wing and spokesperson said, “All the political parties belonging to the Left liberal, AAP, Congress, socialist like RJD, JD(U), SP. Some political parties like NC, PDP have goals to remove Article 370 and 35A. Their single goal is to remove Narendra Modi. He belongs to the deprived OBC community of India. He is one leader who has done a lot for SC, ST. He has only the goal to develop the country and make India a Vishwa Guru.”

Arvind Kumar Singh, spokesperson of BJP Bihar unit, “Nitish Kumar has a great objection to the English language. Congress party smartly brought ‘INDIA’. I want to say to Nitish Kumar that the Congress party walks on the policies of the British. You went there with great expectation but got nothing and now you are neither here nor there. They have insulted you. You are irrelevant now in Bihar. You will not come here again.”

2023071941588