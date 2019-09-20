Not just kids, adults love animated content too: Bisbo

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) A new study from India’s animated news creator Bisbo, on Sunday, revealed that 80 per cent of their 10 million strong users are adults between the age of 18-44.

According to Bisbo, the content industry also includes mixed medium industries like mobile-based short news creators and animation.

While mainstream news has been giving space to scripted toons for long, few have used these as the main, storytelling medium.

From left-side cartoon boxes in newspapers to 2-min, 3-D political capsules — these cartoons have a curio value in newspapers and news channels.

“There is an increasing amount of 2D animation content for adults — one where the chosen topics resonate with them and their lives. Our chosen type of content is animated news, the merging of current affairs with a friendly format.

“People today don’t have time for repetitive footage as in TV or the patience to read column centimetres of print. Bisbo’s solution for that is to present news and current affairs in the animated format in such a way that viewers never get bored watching the videos and end up learning about something new every time they watch a video on Bisbo’s channel,” said Shakir Ebrahim, Founder of GoBisbo Broadcasting Network Pvt. Ltd.

News is created every day, as videos for Bisbo are based on the topics for the day, they have a steady source of information.

The team takes topics from the events of the day, researches them and then prepares a script that is visually compelling, yet easily understandable.

The network is capturing a lot of users’ attention on YouTube.

It regularly clocks a watch time of over 50 million minutes a month, on just 50 minutes of original animated content created in the same period.

–IANS

