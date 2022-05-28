The ruling DMK government headed by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin is deliberately neglecting the Rs 1,756.88 crore Athikadavu-Avinashi water project which is 96.5 per cent complete, said G.K.Nagaraj, President, BJP’s Agriculture Wing.

Nagaraj said government orders have not been issued for compensation for the land owners for just four kilometres and has stalled the project for the past three months.

According to him, the total length of the pipeline to be laid for the project was 1,058 km. Of that, pipeline for 1,054 km has been laid.

The project is stalled for not laying just a 4 km pipeline, said Nagaraj.

He said during the erstwhile AIADMK rule, the project work progressed at a quick pace even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project on February 2, 2019.

Nagaraj urged the DMK govt to issue necessary orders and complete the project.

