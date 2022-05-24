Gujarat Titans’ left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has said he had “not many emotions” when his former skipper at Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, praised his bowling, adding that he has the experience of “40-45 domestic games” to get surprised when somebody praises him.

The 25-year-old Sai Kishore was with Chennai Super Kings as a nets bowler for two years before he was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs three crore at the mega auction this year. The spinner has made an impact with his slow balls for the new franchise, picking up three wickets in the three games he has played this season, with a best of 2/7 and a superb economy of 5.80 in the 10 overs he has bowled.

Asked what were the emotions when MSD praised his bolwing after spending two years with CSK, Kishore said, “Not many emotions, honestly. I didn’t surprise myself with the way I bowled, or the way I’ve been doing… it’s just that I didn’t get to play (for CSK), but I never had doubts as to whether I could play or not.

“It just so happened I couldn’t play — because Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) was there in the team and all those things. I was doing well in domestic. So I honestly didn’t feel much. What I felt was, ‘I could have done this better, I could have done that better. I could have finished that over well.’ I never felt that I did something so great; I never went into that space. Honestly, maybe I was playing just my second game, but I felt so experienced, because I’ve already played 40-45 domestic games before playing the IPL. So I was pretty ready,” said Kishore.

Kishore also said that for him playing in the IPL, in front of big crowds and against quality opposition, wasn’t something new as he had played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) T20 tournament.

“The TNPL, we have already played in front of crowds, in front of a fully-packed Chepauk. We’ve already played a lot of live games, so maybe it wasn’t that magnified. But definitely feels good. IPL is a place that is just one step below international cricket. It’s a direct relation of how international cricket is going to be. In that way it felt good, that okay, this is what this level is all about. Handling the pressure, reading the game well. Felt good, but definitely not on top of the moon,” he added.

Kishore said there was no extra motivation to do well against his former team, where he did not get a single IPL match.

“I knew their games in and out because I’ve been bowling to them for a long time. More than just showing them or getting the bragging rights, I just wanted to be there. I’ve always felt that the more rage you carry into a game, you can’t think clearly. You won’t just see the situation, you’ll be too attacking or too defensive.”

