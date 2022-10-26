HEALTHINDIA

Not ‘mosambi’ juice but poorly-preserved platelets, says Prayagraj DM

NewsWire
0
0

Prayagraj District Magistrate, Sanjay Khatri, on Wednesday said that the dengue patient who allegedly died after being transfused ‘mosambi’ (sweet lime) juice, was actually given “poorly preserved” platelets.

The 32-year-old dengue patient had died at the private hospital after receiving the transfusion last week.

The district administration, so far, had maintained a studied silence in the issue and the state government not only sealed the private hospital but also issued a notice for its demolition.

The Prayagraj police has arrested ten persons involved in fake platelet racket.

The District Magistrate on Wednesday denied that the patient had been given mosambi juice which looks similar to platelets.

20221026-180805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s 60% eligible population fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

    Inhibiting this protein may reduce cancer cell growth

    S.Korea reports 252 Covid infections in fully vaccinated people

    Are you kidding me?: Fauci hits back