The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Saturday said enough is yet to be done to honour, preserve and popularise Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s valued compositions and contributions.

On the occasion of his 11th death anniversary of the music maestro, AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya said that they have been demanding to include works of Bhupen Hazarika in the academic curriculum from the school to higher level of education but the state government not yet taken any specific step in this regard.

AASU has also been demanding chairs in the name of Bhupen Hazarika in the important universities across Assam and India, Bhattacharjya told the media adding that they have been demanding renaming of the Guwahati Railway Station after Bhupen Hazarika.

The AASU organised the memorial event in front of the Bhupen Hazarika’s statue in Guwahati.

In his tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The music of Sudhakonto Bhupen Hazarika would flow through our veins eternally. Bhupen Hazarika is in the hearts of all Assamese.”

Several government and non-government organisations organised numerous memorial functions across Assam to pay tributes to the music maestro.

