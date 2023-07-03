A day after Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Modi-led BJP government has all time to break political parties but has no time to fill in important vacancies in the Armed Forces as more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant.

He also said that national security is not a priority for them, only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority.

In a tweet, Kharge charging the government said, “Modi government has all the time to break political parties, but it has no time to fill in important vacancies in the Armed Forces. Those who trumpet ‘Nationalism’ on a daily basis, have betrayed our Armed Forces like no other.”

“Currently, there are more than 2 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. Agnipath Scheme is the explicit admission that Modi government does not have funds for our soldiers. Modi government has betrayed the Defence community on OROP implementation and created a divide among our brave Jawans by inducing large scale anomalies in OROP-2. For Modi government and the BJP, National Security is not a National priority. Only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority,” Kharge added.

His remarks came a day after Ajit Pawar split with the NCP, and took oath in the Maharashtra government, along with eight MLAs.

2023070333140