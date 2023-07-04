INDIA

Not national security, betraying people’s mandate BJP’s priority: Kharge on Ajit Pawar episode

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Modi-led BJP government has all time to break political parties but has no time to fill in important vacancies in the Armed Forces as more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant.   

He also said that national security is not a priority for them, only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority.

In a tweet, Kharge charging the government said, “Modi government has all the time to break political parties, but it has no time to fill in important vacancies in the Armed Forces. Those who trumpet ‘Nationalism’ on a daily basis, have betrayed our Armed Forces like no other.”

“Currently, there are more than 2 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. Agnipath Scheme is the explicit admission that Modi government does not have funds for our soldiers. Modi government has betrayed the Defence community on OROP implementation and created a divide among our brave Jawans by inducing large scale anomalies in OROP-2. For Modi government and the BJP, National Security is not a National priority. Only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority,” Kharge added.

His remarks came a day after Ajit Pawar split with the NCP, and took oath in the Maharashtra government, along with eight MLAs.

2023070333140

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 burglars arrested in B’luru; Rs 80L recovered

    Ensure admission of EWS children in pvt schools: Delhi HC tells...

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021

    Stalin announces Rs 20L solatium to kin of soldier killed in...