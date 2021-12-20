BOLLYWOOD

Not No. 3: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lands second-best Hollywood debut weekend

By NewsWire
0
6

With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ netting more money ($260 million) than what was previously estimated, it has officially landed the second-biggest debut weekend in Hollywood history, behind only ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($357 million), reports ‘Variety’.

Sony’s epic finale in the Tom Holland-led comic book trilogy collected $260 million in theatres across North America on its debut weekend, above Sunday’s estimates of $253 million. It means ‘No Way Home’ has surpassed ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ ($257 million), which was at No. 2.

The Marvel adventure, writes ‘Variety’, has obliterated all Covid-era box-office benchmarks. Prior to this weekend, no movie, including the much-anticipated ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, had been able to cross even the $100-million mark in a single weekend.

The best attempt had been another of Sony’s comic book sequels, ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, which generated $90 million to start. “Given those constraints and the pandemic-related headwinds still facing the box-office,” reports ‘Variety’, “industry watchers struggled to ballpark opening weekend figures for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.”

20211220-233006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nimrat Kaur: I judge my work by people’s reaction

‘Munni badnaam’ singer Mamta Sharma stopped singing for films as she...

Aditya Narayan performs ‘Rangeela re’ for Jackie Shroff

How Zain Imam surprised Gulfam Khan on her birthday