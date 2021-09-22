Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer, has taken serious note of several fake accounts on social media sites on his name, an official statement said on Wednesday.

These accounts include @Raghavlanger (Twitter), and Dr Raghav Langer (Facebook).

Stressing that he has no Facebook or Twitter account, Langer has appealed to the general public not to pay attention to these accounts or fall prey to any of the tactics adopted by these fake account holders.

He has also directed the cyber police to take appropriate action against the creators of these fake accounts.

–IANS

