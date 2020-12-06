Canindia News

Not quick enough like Dhoni: Wade jokes with Dhawan

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Matthew Wade acknowledged jokingly at the second T20I between India and Australia on Sunday that he does not possess the lightning-fast reflexes of former India captain M.S. Dhoni behind the stumps.

Wade, who stood in for the injured Aaron Finch as Australia’s captain during the match, missed a difficult chance to stump India opener Shikhar Dhawan off spinner Mitchell Swepson in the ninth over at the Sydney Cricket Ground. “Not Dhoni. Not quick enough like Dhoni,” Wade could be heard telling over the stump-mic to Dhawan after which the pair laughed.

Apart from being widely rated as one of the most succesfull limited overs captains of all-time, Dhoni was also known for his reflexes as a wicketkeeper. The 39-year-old World Cup winner retired from international cricket in August this year.

Dhawan on Sunday went on to score 52 as India chased down a target of 195 to win the match by six wickets. They also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, thus sealing their first T20I series win over Australia since 2016.

–IANS

rkm/vd

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Bengal T20 Challenge: Bagan beat EB to seal place in semi-final

CanIndia New Wire Service

Might text AB tonight: Kohli on ramp shot

CanIndia New Wire Service

Indian players carried confidence from IPL into series: Pandya

CanIndia New Wire Service

10-15 runs Natarajan saved helped us win: Pandya

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘Hungry’ Pandya becoming a good finisher for India: Kohli

CanIndia New Wire Service

Dhawan, Kohli, Pandya help India complete big chase, win series

CanIndia New Wire Service

NZ vs WI: Daryl Mitchell fined for using obscene language

CanIndia New Wire Service

2nd T20I: Wade, Smith help Australia set 195-run target for India

CanIndia New Wire Service

First ODI between South Africa and England cancelled

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested