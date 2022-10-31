The office of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has not yet received any file seeking extension of the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme, a source at the LG secretariat told IANS on Monday.

The revealation counters Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s claim that after taking approval from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the file was sent to the L-G office, but no decision has been taken on it yet.

The ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme will be discontinued from Tuesday, Sisodia said, a move that could trigger a fress row between Delhi government and L-G V.K. Saxena.

“A proposal to continue the free yoga classes scheme was sent to the L-G after the approval of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji, on which he himself has not yet taken any decision. But in the meantime, a decision has been made to stop the free yoga classes by the officials,” Sisodia tweeted.

However, the source in the L-G secretariat said, “The LG office has not yet received any file seeking permission for extension of the yoga programme beyond October 31, so it is wrong to state that the LG has not approved extension of the programme due to which it is being discontinued.”

Earlier on Monday, Sisodia said that 590 yoga classes in Delhi’s parks will be discontinued from Tuesday.

“The board of the university wants the Yogshala to continue for the common people of Delhi, the government has also given the budget. But still the order has been issued to close the programme by intimidating the officials. 590 yoga classes in Delhi’s parks will be closed from tomorrow,” Sisodia tweeted.

20221031-221603