Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said that unity is not something born out of necessity, this is our civilizational and cultural heritage. Khan was speaking after giving away ‘Capital Foundation Award for 2020’ to eminent people from different fields here.

He was speaking on the topic ‘unity in diversity’. Kerala Governor said, “If we look at world civilization, and for any civilization to grow, unity is essential.”

He noted that while in other world civilisations unity was there because most of them either belong to the same race, spoke the same language or adhere to the same religious traditions. “In India it was different from the start of our civilization. Even in Vedic era, diversity of languages and religious faith expressions of devotion existed in India. Indian society never accepted a ruler and powerful as their ideal but always thought leaders,” Khan said.

He mentioned that only Indian civilization talks about promotion of knowledge and wisdom and this knowledge and wisdom is heritage and culture. “Swami Vivekananda and Swami Ranganathananda talked about it. Quoting ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta’ Swami Ranganathananda said from worshippers of ‘Maa Saraswati’ we become ‘villains of Maa Saraswati’,” he said.

He mentioned that in the process of denying access to knowledge to our own people, we are weakening our society and becoming vulnerable and conquerable.

“When our renaissance started from Bengal again thought leaders realized the blunder we have committed. They scribe to correct the distortion. If we realize what real true heritage is then we shall strive to move in the same direction. Today we are living in the information age and the world is going to move into the knowledge age. I think this is the time we fully realise our potential. Once when we ourselves are convinced that this is our heritage then why should we leave any stone unturned to achieve unity in diversity,” Kerala Governor added.

