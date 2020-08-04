Not sure of Khaleda Zia’s abroad treatment plans, say aides

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the BNP chairperson’s personal physician team, have said they are unaware about the ailing former Premier’s plans to visit abroad for medical treatment.

The Sheikh Hasina-led Bangladesh government has released Zia from prison for six months in March this year. Since then, she has been staying at her home, and receiving treatment.

“We know nothing about Zia’s issue, only the Secretary-General of the party is aware of the fact. He doesn’t like an intervention,” the former Prime Minister’s lawyer Mahbub Hossain told IANS on Tuesday.

“Actually, I don’t know anything about this… And also not aware of any political decision about this,” Zahid Hossain said.

“Madam’s (Khaleda’s) health condition is good, but without some sort of support, she cannot move,” he added.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said in his Eid speech that permission will be sought to take the party chief abroad for medical treatment.

On March 25, the government freed Khaleda Zia for six months on an executive order.

She has been in jail since February 8, 2018, on charges of corruption.

The 74-year-old BNP chief landed in jail after she was sentenced to 5 years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Later, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years, of which she has served 25 months.

During her release, there were conditions that Zia will stay home and receive treatment there.

Alamgir has asked the Bangladesh government to consider positively the extension of the release of Zia and allow her to go abroad for treatment.

–IANS

