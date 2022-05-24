Goa will no longer have to rely on the Indian Navy for carrying out drowning rescue operations with the state government looking to upgrade and train Fire and Emergency services personnel to carry out such operations, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

“The government is committed to tackling every disaster. We are purchasing equipment needed for Fire services and police. We will need trained manpower for rescue operations. Presently, we take assistance from the Indian Navy for rescue operations of drowning. But in future we will recruit these posts,” Sawant said, while distributing certificates to ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’, volunteers engaged in the service for disaster management.

He said that recruitment rules (RR) of many departments will be changed in future, in order to give promotions and urged volunteers working with Fire departments to upgrade their education through certificate courses or water sports institutions so they can be enrolled in future.

“Home Guards get promotion (through reservation) into police service, the same will be applicable for ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ in future, who could be engaged in fire services,” Sawant said urging volunteers to upgrade their education .

“We take the help of the Indian Navy during the drowning cases and of Indian Coast Guard to search for the dead body, in case of floating,” a senior officer told IANS.

