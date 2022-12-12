BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Not waived off loans to big companies, Sitharaman tells Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday clarified in the Parliament that the government has not waived off loans availed by big companies.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha by CPI member K. Subbarayan, who sought to know whether the government will waive off education loans of poor students who are pursuing higher education, just as the “government has written off several lakhs of crores rupees for the big companies”, Sitharaman said that “we have not waived off the loans availed by big companies”.

“Write-off is something different from waiving-off. We should understand this. We have not written off to anyone. This is one point. Secondly, if there are NPAs and such NPAs are written off, on the basis of their securities submitted with the banks, we are collecting back those amounts from those companies,” she said.

The Finance Minister said that “this money is coming to the banks. You can very well suggest for waiving off the educational loans. But I want to humbly state that… you cannot compare the money of the defaulters and the educational loans given to students. The member can very well suggest that the educational loans should be waived off. But he cannot state… that we have collected back educational loans and given that amount to big companies”.

“We have not written off to anyone. It is wrong to say that by way of writing off we are taking that amount as our loss,” she added.

20221212-195204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TVS Motor, Sundaram Clayton pledge Rs 40 cr for Covid relief

    India’s forex reserves rise by over $2 bn

    Arunachal Pradesh slashes VAT on aviation fuel

    Zomato acquires 15-minute delivery platform Blinkit for Rs 4,447 cr