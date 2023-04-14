ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Not your usual villain,’ says Priyamvada for her ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ character

Priyamvada Kant, who is currently seen playing the role of a raucous goon Chaman Bahar in the show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’, spoke about portraying a nasty character and explains how Chaman Bahar stands apart from all other obnoxious characters in any show.

She said: “Chaman Bahar is not a familiar face to you from your daily existence. Although her character is wicked, everyone can relate to some extent with her quirky features. She is a villain who doesn’t come across as a villain. Despite having malicious intent, she exudes a cheerful air. Therefore, you’ll never get the impression that you’re witnessing a grey character when Chaman Bahar is on screen.”

Priyamvada was also seen in ‘Bairi Piya’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Sabki Laadli Bebo’, ‘The Buddy Project’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Splitsvilla 12’, ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’, and many more.

She said further: “Playing Chaman Bahar has been one of my finest choices because she is not your typical villain that people hate to watch. I receive so many letters from my fans and friends who tell me how much they love watching me as Chaman Bahar, and it makes me feel so good. Playing this role is enjoyable, but it’s also difficult because it requires portraying a really complicated character with a range of emotions.”

‘Who Toh Hai Albela’ airs on Star Bharat.

20230414-135603

