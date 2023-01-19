INDIALIFESTYLE

Noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan passes away at 89

NewsWire
0
0

Noted Assamese poet and Jnanpith awardee Nilmani Phookan passed away on Thursday. He was 89.

Phookan was undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to old-age related health issues.

He died at the hospital around 11.55 a.m.

Speaking to the media here, Abhijit Sarma, superintendent of GMCH, said that the poet was being treated by doctors from the cardiology, neurology, anesthesia, and medicine departments.

Phookan complained of difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the GMCH from a private hospital on Tuesday for advanced treatment.

Sarma said that the poet had contracted septic shock that spread throughout his body. He was given antibiotics to treat the infection.

Phookan was undergoing non-invasive ventilation (NIV) at the hospital.

The poet was born in Dergaon in Golaghat district on September 10, 1933. He received his Master’s degree in History from Guwahati University in 1961. He started writing poetry in the early 1950s.

Phookan’s poems were replete with French symbolism which he infused in his Assamese poetry. His notable works include ‘Surya Henu Name Ahe Ei Nodiyedi’, ‘Gulapi Jamur Lagna’ and ‘Kobita’.

He won the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary award for the year 2021.

He was also awarded the 1981 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese for his poetry collection, ‘Kobita’.

He received the Padma Shri in 1990, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, the highest literary honour in India, in 2022.

Phookan was a lecturer at Arya Vidyapeeth College where he worked until his retirement in 1992.

He also translated Japanese and European poetry into Assamese.

20230119-133005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP courts on a do-good mission

    Netflix will launch ads first in more mature markets

    CBI officer pressured to frame me in false case, committed suicide:...

    Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling in her...